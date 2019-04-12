Spotlight: Opera, UCF Arts, Taco Crawl, Science Center, and Record Store Day

A new outdoor music festival called Opera on Eola is being put on at Lake Eola by a group called Opera Del Sol. My mother’s name is Del, so thank you for that. Expect opera performances, visual art, a vendor market, and food. Opera on Eola is Sunday 12 to 4 at Lake Eola Park.

Continuing this weekend, UCF is taking over the Dr. Phillips Center for its annual “UCF Celebrates the Arts!” Take in shows like Pip Squeak- An anti-bullying magic show, When Pigs Fly- theatre for the very young, and Sergio Mendes. For times and details go to arts.ucf.edu

While you’re downtown, stay for the Taco Crawl. Pay one fee and get four tacos and the chance to buy alcohol. The Taco Crawl is Saturday 12 to 6 at Wall Street.

Orlando Science Center’s $10 Admission Day is back. Enjoy four floors of interactive exhibits, giant screen and 3-D educational films, and live programming… all for half off its normal admission price. $10 Admission Day is Sunday 10 to 5 at Orlando Science Center.

The 12th Annual Record Store Day returns to celebrate the unique culture surrounding the nearly 1,300 remaining independently owned record stores in the US. Musicians create over 40 recordings made just for the special day and people wait in line to buy them. Record Store Day is Saturday 8 to 11 at Park Ave CDs.