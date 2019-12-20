 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Opera Orlando’s “All Is Calm” Explores 1914 Christmas Truce And Lasting Effects Of War

Image from "All Is Calm" dress rehearsal courtesy of Opera Orlando and UCF Restores

This weekend, Opera Orlando is presenting “All Is Calm,” a production based on true stories from the 1914 Christmas Truce of World War One.

That first Christmas of the war saw an unofficial, spontaneous truce between British and German soldiers. The men left their respective trenches for a night of camaraderie and peace on the battlefield in between known as “no man’s land.”

In light of the production’s subject matter, a partnership developed between Opera Orlando and UCF Restores, a clinical research center and treatment clinic for post-traumatic stress. UCF Restores works with and for veterans and others who are striving to recover from trauma.

Deborah Beidel of UCF Restores and Gabriel Preisser of Opera Orlando join 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston to talk about “All Is Calm.”

Preisser begins the conversation with details about the production.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information about “All Is Calm” at Opera Orlando’s website.

Find more information about UCF Restores at the organization’s website.


