Spotlight: Opera Orlando’s “All Is Calm” Explores 1914 Christmas Truce And Lasting Effects Of War

This weekend, Opera Orlando is presenting “All Is Calm,” a production based on true stories from the 1914 Christmas Truce of World War One.

That first Christmas of the war saw an unofficial, spontaneous truce between British and German soldiers. The men left their respective trenches for a night of camaraderie and peace on the battlefield in between known as “no man’s land.”

In light of the production’s subject matter, a partnership developed between Opera Orlando and UCF Restores, a clinical research center and treatment clinic for post-traumatic stress. UCF Restores works with and for veterans and others who are striving to recover from trauma.

Deborah Beidel of UCF Restores and Gabriel Preisser of Opera Orlando join 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston to talk about “All Is Calm.”

Preisser begins the conversation with details about the production.

