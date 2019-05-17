 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Opera Orlando Youth Co. Brings “Noah’s Flood” To Central Florida

Photo of a past Opera Orlando Youth Company production courtesy of Opera Orlando website

Opera Orlando is wrapping up its Opera on the Town series for the season this weekend, with a Youth Company production of Benjamin Britten’s miracle play “Noye’s Fludde,” which translates to “Noah’s Flood.”

Opera Orlando Youth Company Director Robin Jensen stopped by the WMFE studios with three young cast members: Marie Burdette and siblings Jurrien and Elsa Mayor.

As they tell 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston, the show is an immersive re-telling of the biblical Noah’s Ark.

Find more information on “Noye’s Fludde” and Opera Orlando Youth Company at this link.


