Spotlight: Opera Orlando Youth Co. Brings “Noah’s Flood” To Central Florida

Opera Orlando is wrapping up its Opera on the Town series for the season this weekend, with a Youth Company production of Benjamin Britten’s miracle play “Noye’s Fludde,” which translates to “Noah’s Flood.”

Opera Orlando Youth Company Director Robin Jensen stopped by the WMFE studios with three young cast members: Marie Burdette and siblings Jurrien and Elsa Mayor.

As they tell 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston, the show is an immersive re-telling of the biblical Noah’s Ark.

