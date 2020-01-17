Spotlight: OCRHC presents journalist Mark Lane, SNAP Orlando, and Otronicon

The Orange County Regional History Center has a new event called the Brechner Speaker Series, which honors the late Joseph L. Brechner, a longtime journalist, Central Florida community leader, and television pioneer. At the next Brechner Speaker Series event, Veteran Florida journalist Mark Lane will give a humorous talk about one of the most intriguing duties of the Florida legislature — signing state symbols into law. Lane will spotlight the surprising things designated to officially define the Sunshine State. This talk takes place Sunday at 2 at the Orange County Regional History Center.

On closing day of SNAP Orlando art gallery’s exhibition called City Unseen 2.0 take one last gallery tour, meet the artists, experience Augmented Reality art, enjoy a projection mapped art installation, create an abstract version of your projected self, and design patterns by entering words to search Twitter. The gallery tour for City Unseen 2.0 is Saturday at 1 at SNAP Orlando.

From creating your own bioluminescent 3D printed organism to learning how to set up a state-of-the-art home security system, you’ll leave the Otronicon workshops with a newfound skill and appreciation for STEM. Attend Otronicon workshops all weekend long at Otronicon at Orlando Science Center.