Spotlight: New Education Gallery ‘Dresses Up’ Cornell Fine Arts Museum At Rollins College

Looking for a fun way to keep the kids engaged in learning this summer…with the fringe benefit of a little A/C to keep cool?

The Cornell Fine Arts Museum at Rollins College has a newly-revamped Education Gallery geared toward helping kids explore art.

But the Cornell’s Education Coordinator Louise Buyo tells Nicole Darden Creston that some of the new elements of the Education Gallery – like the popular “dress-up station” – are so much fun that kids might forget they’re learning!

Admission to the Cornell Fine Arts Museum is free.

Learn more at the Cornell Fine Arts Museum website.