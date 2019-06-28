 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Commentaries


Spotlight: New Education Gallery ‘Dresses Up’ Cornell Fine Arts Museum At Rollins College

by (WMFE)
Students discuss the work of Kara Walker during class at the Cornell Fine Arts Museum, Rollins College. Photo: Scott Cook. Kara Walker, Exodus of Confederates from Atlanta from Harper's Pictorial History of the Civil War (Annotated), (detail), 2005, Offset lithography and silkscreen, 39 x 53 in., The Alfond Collection of Contemporary Art, Gift of Barbara R'68 and Theodore R'68 Alfond © 2014 Kara Walker Cornell Fine Arts Museum. Photo: Scott Cook

Looking for a fun way to keep the kids engaged in learning this summer…with the fringe benefit of a little A/C to keep cool?

The Cornell Fine Arts Museum at Rollins College has a newly-revamped Education Gallery geared toward helping kids explore art.

But the Cornell’s Education Coordinator Louise Buyo tells Nicole Darden Creston that some of the new elements of the Education Gallery – like the popular “dress-up station” – are so much fun that kids might forget they’re learning!

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Admission to the Cornell Fine Arts Museum is free.

Learn more at the Cornell Fine Arts Museum website.


