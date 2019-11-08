Spotlight: Mr. Rogers’ Music Honored In Rollins College Program

This weekend, Rollins College is presenting a music program honoring famous alum Fred Rogers – as in “Mister Rogers,” who shared his “neighborhood” with kids across America for more than thirty years on PBS.

The Rollins program “Mister Rogers: The Musician” opens tonight.

John Sinclair is Music Department Chair at Rollins College.

He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that when it comes to Fred Rogers, there’s an accomplished musician inside the man best known for the long-running PBS children’s program “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

He says Rogers earned a degree in composition from Rollins, and left a legacy of both musicianship and kindness to explore.

Find more information about the program “Mister Rogers: The Musician” at the event’s page on the Rollins College website.