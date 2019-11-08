 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Commentaries


Spotlight: Mr. Rogers’ Music Honored In Rollins College Program

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Fred Rogers’ portrait, painted by local artist Don Sondag, hangs in Tiedtke Concert Hall. Photo courtesy of Rollins College website

This weekend, Rollins College is presenting a music program honoring famous alum Fred Rogers – as in “Mister Rogers,” who shared his “neighborhood” with kids across America for more than thirty years on PBS.

The Rollins program “Mister Rogers: The Musician” opens tonight.

John Sinclair is Music Department Chair at Rollins College.

He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that when it comes to Fred Rogers, there’s an accomplished musician inside the man best known for the long-running PBS children’s program “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

He says Rogers earned a degree in composition from Rollins, and left a legacy of both musicianship and kindness to explore.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information about the program “Mister Rogers: The Musician” at the event’s page on the Rollins College website.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

