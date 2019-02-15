Spotlight: Monique Heart, Boxi Park, Black History Month Arts Fest, and Dragon Parade

Monique Heart, the heart of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 4, the true winner whether she wins or not, the perfect person to dress up as Wendy Williams because she has those eyes that just pop out of her beautiful head, is coming to Orlando Saturday at the Parliament House during their Red Ball. She performs at 10 p.m. and again at midnight. Drag queens, they’re relevant.

Boxi Park, an outdoor food and entertainment complex made from old shipping containers, is having its soft opening this weekend. Expect live music, food and shopping. Boxi Park’s soft opening is Saturday 4-11 p.m. and Sunday 4-9 p.m. in Lake Nona.

Enjoy a fashion show, step show, walk thru art exhibit, music, business expo and more during the event called “Black History Month Arts Inspired Festival” taking place Sunday 2-6 p.m. at Orlando Fashion Square Mall.

Another cultural event taking place this weekend will bring together live entertainment, vendors and businesses, and a blocks-long parade. The 2019 Dragon Parade and Lunar New Year Festival takes place Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Colonial Drive in the Mills50 District.