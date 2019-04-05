Spotlight: “Melrose In The Mix” Means Music At The Library

The downtown branch of the Orange County Public Library harbors a hot high-tech secret…if a fully-appointed sound studio and audiovisual learning lab that’s open to the public, free of charge, and potentially the noisiest section of the library can be called a “secret.”

Well, maybe it can’t.

Jim Myers heads up the library’s Melrose Center – he tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston the not-so-secret details about the facility and this weekend’s event, “Melrose in the Mix” featuring John John Brown.

Find more information about “Melrose in the Mix” on the Melrose Center page at the Orange County Public Library’s website.