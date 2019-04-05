 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: “Melrose In The Mix” Means Music At The Library

Photo courtesy of the Orange County Library System

The downtown branch of the Orange County Public Library harbors a hot high-tech secret…if a fully-appointed sound studio and audiovisual learning lab that’s open to the public, free of charge, and potentially the noisiest section of the library can be called a “secret.”

Well, maybe it can’t.

Jim Myers heads up the library’s Melrose Center – he tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston the not-so-secret details about the facility and this weekend’s event, “Melrose in the Mix” featuring John John Brown.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information about “Melrose in the Mix” on the Melrose Center page at the Orange County Public Library’s website.


