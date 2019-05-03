 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Commentaries


Spotlight: “May The 4th Be With You” Event In Audubon Park

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Photo from a past "May the 4th Be With You" event from the Audubon Park Garden District website. Image credit: TipsoPhoto

Photo from a past "May the 4th Be With You" event from the Audubon Park Garden District website. Image credit: TipsoPhoto

“Star Wars” fans, rejoice! Saturday is May the 4th…as in “May The 4th Be With You,” the unofficial pop-culture holiday celebrating the Star Wars franchise, chosen because of its “punny” relationship to the catchphrase from the movies, “May the Force be with you.”

For the fifth year running, Audubon Park Garden District is holding its “May the 4th Be With You” event. The district’s Jennifer Marvel tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that it’s an immersive all-day experience.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information on the Audubon Park Garden District’s “May the 4th Be With You” event at this link.


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden-Creston

About Nicole Darden-Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

TOP