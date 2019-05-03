Spotlight: “May The 4th Be With You” Event In Audubon Park

“Star Wars” fans, rejoice! Saturday is May the 4th…as in “May The 4th Be With You,” the unofficial pop-culture holiday celebrating the Star Wars franchise, chosen because of its “punny” relationship to the catchphrase from the movies, “May the Force be with you.”

For the fifth year running, Audubon Park Garden District is holding its “May the 4th Be With You” event. The district’s Jennifer Marvel tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that it’s an immersive all-day experience.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information on the Audubon Park Garden District’s “May the 4th Be With You” event at this link.