Spotlight: Markets, Festivals and Handel’s Messiah

The Florida Blueberry Festival is back! Enjoy fresh locally produced blueberries, listen to live music, shop a lot of vendors, and enjoy wines and desserts. The Festival runs all weekend long at Formosa Gardens in Kissimmee

Orlando Flea, put on by The Daily City, featuring 35 vendors, desserts and lunch, adult drinks and music returns to downtown Orlando. Kid and dog friendly too, the Orlando Flea takes place Sunday 12 to 4 at Celine in downtown Orlando. For parking details go to orlandoflea.com.

Another great looking shopping event Sunday is The Vicious Bazaar, a moto and music gear swap meet which includes an eclectic street market, food trucks, ice cream and coffee, a skateboard contest and more. The Vicious Bazaar takes place Sunday 12 to 5 at Standard Motorcycle Company in the Packing District.

The Messiah Choral Society gets together once a year to sing Handel’s Messiah. You can attend the event and either watch or sing along. The event is Orlando’s longest running free cultural arts performance and this year will be the 47th year they’ve done it. The fun takes place Sunday at 2 at the First Congregational Church in Winter Park.

And finally, the Arab Festival is back this Sunday featuring Arabic Art, food and traditions all brought to life by the Arab American Community Center. Enjoy food, music, arts and crafts, live dancing, children’s entertainment, and more. The Arab Fest takes place Sunday 11 to 7 at Lake Eola.