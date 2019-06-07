Spotlight: Love and Kindness, Tony Awards Watch Party, Bicycle Art, and Play in a Day

Gather in gratitude to celebrate community and the spirit of #OrlandoUnited during The One Orlando Alliance’s event called Love and Kindness on the Lawn. Enjoy local music, food trucks, hugs, a group Loving Kindness Meditation, a giant “human heart” group photo and more Sunday 12:30 -2:30pm on the front lawn of the Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Watch the Tony Awards® on a big projection screen while enjoying food from @SwedeDISH food truck, The vegan hot dog cart, and @Orlan-dough donut maker, themed drinks, trivia during the commercial breaks, and more during Orlando Shakes’ Tony Awards Viewing Party Sunday starting at 6 at Orlando Shakes.

A bicycle themed poster show based on ArtCrank®, the original poster party for bike people™ called Haute Velo is taking place Saturday 7-10 at @McCrae Art Studios.

100 people meet up, break up into 9 teams, and in the span of 24 hours they will write, rehearse, and memorize 9 short plays. Watch the fruits of their labor during a performance of all 9 plays at Play in a Day presented by Beth Marshall Presents Saturday 6:30-9:30pm at Lake Howell High School Theatre. Tickets are the equivalent of 20 balloons from Dollar Tree.