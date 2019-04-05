Spotlight: Little Merman, Spring Fever in the Garden, Spring Porch Sale, and OMART

A 1950’s horror film meets a classic cartoon fairy tale in a totally new theatrical experience inside a bar that has a hot tub as a performance space. A group of scientists travel the Amazon in search of the legendary ‘Gill-Man’, and come face to face with Ethyl the Merman and his friends from “under the lagoon.” The new theatre experience The Little Merman from the Black Lagoon will be performed Sunday at 1 at Stonewall Bar right next door to the soccer stadium building thing.

The 19th annual Spring Fever in the Garden will feature live entertainment, food vendors, a kid’s zone and thousands of plants and flowers for sale. Spring Fever in the Garden is Saturday 9 to 5 and Sunday 11 to 4 in downtown Winter Garden.

The residents of Baldwin Park will be selling items on their porches and in hot spots around the hood as part of an early morning neighborhood wide flea market called Spring Porch Sale. The fun takes place Saturday 8 to 12 in Baldwin Park.

Free admission to Orlando Museum of Art can be enjoyed by everyone during Family Day! Expect kid’s entertainment, free ice cream, and of course access to wonderful art from around the world. Family Day is Saturday 11 to 2 at Orlando Museum of Art.