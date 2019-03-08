Spotlight: Leu Gardens Plant Sale, Yoga in the Galleries, and Uncomfortable Brunch

Plants are really big right now. Instagram is full of living rooms splattered with potted objects. Leu Gardens Annual Spring Plant Sale has over 50 growers and vendors selling a variety of plants and outdoor accessories. Bring a wagon or plant cart. All vendors take cash and those that don’t mind paying for your credit card rewards program take credit cards. Leu Gardens Annual Spring Plant Sale is Sunday starting at 9.

Another installment of “Yoga in the Galleries” at Orlando Museum of Art is here! Along with participating in the class, guests can view exhibitions from “Louis Dewis: A Belgian Post-Impressionist” and “Winifred Johnson Clive: An Artist at Home and Abroad.” Yoga in the Galleries is Sunday at 4:30 at Orlando Museum of Art.

The oldest film ever shown at the afternoon film event Uncomfortable Brunch “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf”, will be shown alongside a brunch made by The Nook and coffee by Framework Craft House . According to the organizer, the film is practically autobiographical of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton’s relationship. In the film, angry bickering intensifies as the night goes on, and more alcohol in consumed. Uncomfortable Brunch is Sunday at 1 at Wills Pub.