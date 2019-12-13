Spotlight: Lake Nona Holiday Fest, Orlando Ballet, and Winter Park Boat Parade

Lake Nona Town Center, home of autonomous vehicles and an outdoor food hall will transform into a true winter wonderland with one of Central Florida’s only outdoor, open-air skating rinks surrounded by Christmas trees, twinkly lights, snow flurries, a mailbox for letters to Santa, hot cocoa and dipped waffles, strolling carolers, and more during “Oh What Fun,” tonight until 10, Saturday 11 to 10 and Sunday 11 to 9.

Orlando Ballet presents the beloved Holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, not the Balanchine version FYI. Ahem. As the lights dim and the music soars, let the magical world of Clara’s dreams take you on a journey through sparkling snowflakes, waltzing flowers and dancing sweets! Will the Nutcracker triumph over the mischievous Mouse King? Spoiler – Yes. The Nutcracker is being performed Saturday at 7:30 at the Dr Phillips Center.

Watch with over 1,000 other locals a spirited fleet of decorated pontoon boats, fishing boats, perhaps a yacht or two, jet skis, and kayaks parade around the perimeter of Lake Virginia at Rollins College and enjoy live music, food and more during the Winter Park Boat Parade Saturday starting at 5:30. Go to winterparkrotary.com for details.