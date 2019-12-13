 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Lake Nona Holiday Fest, Orlando Ballet, and Winter Park Boat Parade

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

Lake Nona Town Center, home of autonomous vehicles and an outdoor food hall will transform into a true winter wonderland with one of Central Florida’s only outdoor, open-air skating rinks surrounded by Christmas trees, twinkly lights, snow flurries, a mailbox for letters to Santa, hot cocoa and dipped waffles, strolling carolers, and more during “Oh What Fun,” tonight until 10, Saturday 11 to 10 and Sunday 11 to 9.

Orlando Ballet presents the beloved Holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, not the Balanchine version FYI. Ahem. As the lights dim and the music soars, let the magical world of Clara’s dreams take you on a journey through sparkling snowflakes, waltzing flowers and dancing sweets! Will the Nutcracker triumph over the mischievous Mouse King? Spoiler – Yes. The Nutcracker is being performed Saturday at 7:30 at the Dr Phillips Center.

Watch with over 1,000 other locals a spirited fleet of decorated pontoon boats, fishing boats, perhaps a yacht or two, jet skis, and kayaks parade around the perimeter of Lake Virginia at Rollins College and enjoy live music, food and more during the Winter Park Boat Parade  Saturday starting at 5:30. Go to winterparkrotary.com for details.


