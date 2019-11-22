 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Spotlight


Spotlight: Jingle Eve, Jazz in the Garden, Longwood Arts & Crafts Fest, and Asian Lantern Fest

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Play Audio

Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

Enjoy the 12 wines of Christmas, Santa’s village, live music, food trucks, vendors, beer gardens, and a fireworks display to kick off the holiday season. Jingle Eve is Saturday, 5 – 10pm in Ivanhoe Village.

Enjoy an afternoon of electric Jazz music, lunch, craft cocktails, and shopping in a beautiful, serene setting all while helping to benefit Mead Botanical Garden. The show will consist of world class musicians performing a collection of some popular Jazz standards with a twist. Jazz in the Garden is Sunday, 12 – 4pm at Mead Botanical Garden.

Take a stroll down the Longwood Historic District where the streets will be lined with 200+ craft vendors, food, beer, wine tastings, live entertainment, and a Kid’s Zone with activities. The Longwood Arts & Crafts Festival is Saturday & Sunday, 9am – 5pm at the Longwood Historic District.

Feast your eyes on over 30 sculptural LED lantern displays inspired by traditional Asian elements, shop for crafts, and enjoy both Asian & American food options. The Asian Lantern Festival is Saturday & Sunday, 6 – 10pm at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP