Spotlight: Indie Market, Chicken Supper, Yoga & Beer, and The Orlando Urban Film Festival

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

The Sanford Indie Market features over 50 Vintage, Art, Handcrafted & Boutique Vendors all in one place for a lovely day of shopping, music, food and drinks. It’s held four times a year in downtown Sanford. Enjoy Sanford Indie Market Sunday starting at 11 at Tuffy’s Bottle Shop.

Olde Dixie Fried Chicken, the long-time Orlando institution that closed its doors for good a year or so ago, will be serving up their famous cooked-to-order fried chicken and sides one day only for a classic Sunday Fried Chicken Supper. And you better believe they are bringing back all their fried desserts! Have you had the fried cookie dough?! Get a taste of old Orlando with Olde Dixie Fried Chicken Sunday 11:30 to 9 at A La Carte in the Milk District.

Yoga and beer! Why not? Enjoy a full class of stretching and kicking and sip a cool beer in between downward dogs. All levels are welcome. The cost is equal to three grande skinny vanilla lattes for the yoga class and a beer. Yoga on the Lawn Saturday 11 to 2 at Brass Tap in Mills50 District.

The Orlando Urban Film Festival was created to expose Florida’s underserved African American film producers, music producers and a Diverse Culture of Content Creators. Enjoy the Orlando Urban Film Festival Saturday and Sunday. Films are shown at UCF Center for Emerging Media in downtown Orlando. Tickets range from free to ten skinny vanilla lattes cold almond milk please. For details and tickets look up the Orlando Urban Film Festival on Facebook.


