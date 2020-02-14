Spotlight: Indie-Folkfest, Orlando Wetlands Festival, and The Historic Downtown Orlando Walking Tour

Enjoy local and regional art, live music, craft beer, cocktails, and hyper local vendors, at the annual Indie-Folkfest. This free outdoor festival is Menello Museum of American Art’s way of celebrating the community in the Valentine’s Day spirit, gathering together to support the city’s phenomenal local culinary, musical, and artistic talents. Located in the museum’s sculpture garden, this event is free, family friendly, and pet-friendly. Indie-Folkfest 2020 will take place Saturday 12-5 at the Mennello Museum of American Art

Explore the 1,600-acre Orlando Wetlands Park and enjoy a day in the wilderness with hikes, guided bus tours, native plant give-aways, bird-watching and activities for kids. Admission and parking are free. Food will be available for purchase during the Orlando Wetlands Festival Saturday 9 to 3 at Fort Christmas Historical Park.

Join a casual walk through Historic Downtown Orlando to learn about its rich history. On this 2-hour tour, you will be guided through the streets of downtown as well as the Orange County Regional History Center. The participants and guide will talk, explore, and learn about Orlando history. See the first railroad station, the oldest building in Orlando, the first African-American owned business in the “white” district, and more. The Historic Downtown Orlando Walking Tour is the cost of 7 grande skinny hot vanilla lattes and starts Saturday 10 to 12 at The Floridabilt.