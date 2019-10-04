 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Hiroshima/Nagasaki Peace Exhibition At Valencia College

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Photo: Paper cranes, folded as prayers for peace. Peace Park, Hiroshima, Japan. Courtesy of Fg2, Wikimedia Commons

The Hiroshima/Nagasaki Peace Exhibition opens Monday, October 7th in the Black Box Theater at Valencia College’s East Campus.

Humanities professor George Brooks is coordinator for the college’s Humanities Speaker Series. He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the display and accompanying events address the realities of the U.S. atomic bombing of those cities in 1945, and the changes, growth, and lingering questions in the aftermath.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information about Valencia College’s presentation of the Hiroshima/Nagasaki Peace Exhibition on Valencia’s events page.

 


