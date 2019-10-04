Spotlight: Hiroshima/Nagasaki Peace Exhibition At Valencia College

The Hiroshima/Nagasaki Peace Exhibition opens Monday, October 7th in the Black Box Theater at Valencia College’s East Campus.

Humanities professor George Brooks is coordinator for the college’s Humanities Speaker Series. He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the display and accompanying events address the realities of the U.S. atomic bombing of those cities in 1945, and the changes, growth, and lingering questions in the aftermath.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information about Valencia College’s presentation of the Hiroshima/Nagasaki Peace Exhibition on Valencia’s events page.