Spotlight: Halloween at Two Theme Parks

Throughout the month of October on 90.7 News, Spotlight is focusing on community events that happen after sunset. This episode looks at two theme park celebrations: one that’s for kids and one that’s aimed at adults.

A Family-friendly Party at Disney World

Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party runs through October 31 at Disney World.

Disney Parks Art Director David Hartmann is the creative force behind it, and he talked to 90.7’s Amy Kiley about what families can experience at Magic Kingdom at this time of year. The interview with Harmann and sound from Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party are the first elements in the audio above.

A video of the 2014 Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, courtesy of Walt Disney World News, is also above.

An Adult-themed Event at Universal Studios Resort

A more adult-themed holiday event is Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights. It has eight haunted houses, additional scare zones in the streets, and the Bill and Ted Excellent Halloween Adventure.

The houses and scare zones may frighten small children, and the Bill and Ted show has significant adult elements that may not be appropriate for children.

Universal Creative Development Director Michael Aiello talked to 90.7’s Amy Kiley about bringing Halloween Horror Nights to life. Their interview — and sounds of Amy going through the park’s Halloween House — are the second elements in the audio above.

The full audio of 90.7’s Amy Kiley going through Universal’s Halloween house is below. (It includes repeated sounds of her screaming.)

The full audio of her narrating her trip through the Alien Vs. Predator maze is below.