Spotlight: Gatorland Gets Spooky With New Halloween Event

Central Florida’s Gatorland theme park is a classic – this year, the attraction known as the “Alligator Capital of the World” is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

But the park keeps evolving, proving that you can teach an old “gator” new tricks, says Gatorland’s Brandon Rivers. And, as he tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston, this particular trick comes with a treat!

Gatorland’s first annual Halloween event, called “Gators, Ghosts and Goblins,” starts this weekend.

And before you ask: No, they’re not dressing up the alligators. Most folks find alligators spine-tingling enough without Halloween costumes!

And Rivers says there’s plenty of family fun on offer.

Click the Play Audio button to hear Gatorland’s Brandon Rivers talking with 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston.

Find more information about the “Gators, Ghosts and Goblins” event on the “Gators, Ghosts and Goblins” Facebook page.

Find more information on the Gatorland adventure theme park on the attraction’s official website.