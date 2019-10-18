 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Commentaries


Spotlight: Gatorland Gets Spooky With New Halloween Event

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Photo courtesy of Gatorland Orlando's Facebook page

Photo courtesy of Gatorland Orlando's Facebook page

Central Florida’s Gatorland theme park is a classic – this year, the attraction known as the “Alligator Capital of the World” is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

But the park keeps evolving, proving that you can teach an old “gator” new tricks, says Gatorland’s Brandon Rivers. And, as he tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston, this particular trick comes with a treat!

Gatorland’s first annual Halloween event, called “Gators, Ghosts and Goblins,” starts this weekend.

And before you ask: No, they’re not dressing up the alligators. Most folks find alligators spine-tingling enough without Halloween costumes!

And Rivers says there’s plenty of family fun on offer.

Click the Play Audio button to hear Gatorland’s Brandon Rivers talking with 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston. 

Find more information about the “Gators, Ghosts and Goblins” event on the “Gators, Ghosts and Goblins” Facebook page.

Find more information on the Gatorland adventure theme park on the attraction’s official website.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden Creston

About Nicole Darden Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from ... Read Full Bio »

TOP