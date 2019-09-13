Spotlight: “Fringe Of The Fringe” At Seminole State College Of Florida

“Fringe of the Fringe” begins this weekend at Seminole State College of Florida. It’s a collection of four plays first seen at the venerable Orlando International Fringe Festival – with a new twist or two.

Michele Cuomo is Dean of Arts and Communication. She says this partnership with the Fringe got started when the college performed “A Show of Force” at the last Orlando International Fringe Festival in May 2019.

Cuomo tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the playwright, Beverly Coyle, has a history of collaborations with the college’s theater program….and that gave Cuomo and her department an idea about bringing some of the Fringe back to the college.

Find more information about “Fringe of the Fringe,” the individual plays, and how to attend at the “Fringe of the Fringe” Facebook event page and the Seminole State College of Florida’s Center for Fine and Performing Arts website.