Commentaries


Spotlight: “Fringe Of The Fringe” At Seminole State College Of Florida

by (WMFE)
Image of logo used by the play "Show of Force" courtesy of Seminole State College Center for Fine & Performing Arts Facebook page. "Show of Force" is one of four plays featured in the "Fringe of the Fringe" event.

“Fringe of the Fringe” begins this weekend at Seminole State College of Florida. It’s a collection of four plays first seen at the venerable Orlando International Fringe Festival – with a new twist or two.

Michele Cuomo is Dean of Arts and Communication. She says this partnership with the Fringe got started when the college performed “A Show of Force” at the last Orlando International Fringe Festival in May 2019.

Cuomo tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the playwright, Beverly Coyle, has a history of collaborations with the college’s theater program….and that gave Cuomo and her department an idea about bringing some of the Fringe back to the college.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information about “Fringe of the Fringe,” the individual plays, and how to attend at the “Fringe of the Fringe” Facebook event page and the Seminole State College of Florida’s Center for Fine and Performing Arts website.


Nicole Darden Creston

About Nicole Darden Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from ... Read Full Bio »

