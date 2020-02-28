Spotlight: “For The Culture” Is A Series Of Downtown Events Celebrating Black Culture

Tomorrow is the first of six street-festival events scheduled throughout the year on Church Street celebrating Black culture.

“For The Culture Church St. Festival” is the brainchild of Aneshai Smith, founder of Grand Openings marketing agency.

She says tomorrow is the pre-roll launch of the event series, with a preview getting underway at District 534 From-Scratch Kitchen on Church Street.

The festivals will close Church Street to traffic. Smith describes to 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston what attendees can expect.

