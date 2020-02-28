 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Commentaries


Spotlight: “For The Culture” Is A Series Of Downtown Events Celebrating Black Culture

Photo courtesy of For The Culture Church St. Festival

Tomorrow is the first of six street-festival events scheduled throughout the year on Church Street celebrating Black culture.

“For The Culture Church St. Festival” is the brainchild of Aneshai Smith, founder of Grand Openings marketing agency.

She says tomorrow is the pre-roll launch of the event series, with a preview getting underway at District 534 From-Scratch Kitchen on Church Street.

The festivals will close Church Street to traffic. Smith describes to 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston what attendees can expect.

Find information about For The Culture on the event’s website and Facebook page.


