Spotlight: Food & Wine Fest, Star Wars Swap Meet, and Oscars at the Enzian

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

I always forget that downtown Orlando has its own food and wine festival because I am so focused each year on Epcot Food and Wine! Let’s remind ourselves together that we can enjoy sample size dishes from some of Orlando’s premier restaurants, over 50 domestic and international wines, and live entertainment ranging from DJs to national headliners during the Downtown Food and Wine Fest taking place Saturday noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m. at Lake Eola Park.

Like Star Wars? I don’t! Then you’ll love the Star Wars Swap Meet with 50 dealers, door prizes, a Millennium Falcon car, cosplay, hot food and an ATM machine! The Star Wars Swap Meet is Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4287 on Goldenrod Road.

The Oscars are more than just gowns loaned to rich ladies. Well, some people feel that way anyway. If you like the Oscars and gowns, then you’ll enjoy watching them on the big screen at Enzian Theater on Oscar night! Experience the excitement of the 91st Academy Awards among friends and fellow movie lovers. Enjoy dinner and drink specials, a paparazzi-lined red carpet, and of course the big show on Enzian’s big screen. Seating is first-come first-served aka hire someone to hold your spot in line while you drink at the bar. The Oscar Watch Party is Sunday at 7 p.m. at Enzian Theater.


