Spotlight: Film Fest, Indie Market, Soul Market, Dairy/Donut Pairing, and Taste Central Florida

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

Celebrate the art of filmmaking by watching movies made by people involved in the art of making movies during the Melrose Film Festival happening Saturday and Sunday 10 to 5 at the Melrose Center inside the downtown Orlando Public Library.

Shop over 100 local vendors, artists, and makers, enjoy food, live music, and adult beverages during the Sanford Indie Market Sunday 11 – 5 at Tuffy’s Bottle Shop & Lounge in downtown Sanford.

The Orlando Soul Market is billed as a farmers market with a soulful twist! Enjoy Cultural vendors, and food trucks and a live benefit concert benefiting Bahamas Relief. Orlando Soul Market is Saturday 10 to 5 at the Container Theatre.

Enjoy artisan ice cream and donuts at a special Dairy/Donut pairing event featuring Greenery Creamery’s ice cream and Orlandough’s donuts Saturday 12:30 to 9 at the Greenery Creamery in downtown Orlando. Tickets are the prices of 6 and a half pairs of Halloween socks from the dollar store.

Enjoy tables and tables of sample sized dishes from restaurants all over Central Florida during the 30th Anniversary of Taste! Central Florida Saturday 6:45 – 10 at the Orlando World Center Marriott. All event proceeds benefit Central Florida Childhood Hunger Programs. Tickets are available online at tastecfl.org


