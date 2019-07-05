 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Commentaries


Spotlight: FAVO First Fridays

Photo from a previous FAVO First Friday courtesy of the FAVO website

It’s the first Friday of July, and that means it’s time for FAVO First Fridays.

FAVO stands for Faith Arts Village Orlando, and on the first Friday of every month, the artists there open their studio doors to the public.

Creators and attendees can share some conversation as well as art, as well as listen to the music featured in FAVO’s courtyard and grab a snack from a food truck or two.

FAVO Executive Director Will Benton tells Nicole Darden Creston about FAVO, its mission and its history.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Learn more about FAVO and FAVO First Fridays on the Faith Arts Village Orlando website.


Nicole Darden Creston

About Nicole Darden Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from ... Read Full Bio »

