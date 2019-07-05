Spotlight: FAVO First Fridays

It’s the first Friday of July, and that means it’s time for FAVO First Fridays.

FAVO stands for Faith Arts Village Orlando, and on the first Friday of every month, the artists there open their studio doors to the public.

Creators and attendees can share some conversation as well as art, as well as listen to the music featured in FAVO’s courtyard and grab a snack from a food truck or two.

FAVO Executive Director Will Benton tells Nicole Darden Creston about FAVO, its mission and its history.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Learn more about FAVO and FAVO First Fridays on the Faith Arts Village Orlando website.