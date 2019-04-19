Spotlight: Earth Day, Kid Fest, Harry Potter, and Sweet Charity

Earth Day was created by Senator Gaylord Nelson and it’s still growing strong. I guess if you like trees and breathing… YAY! Orlando celebrates the day with a large event including environmental education exhibitors, presentations, kids games, and more. Central Florida Earth Day is Saturday 10 to 6 at Lake Eola Park.

Some people have kids. I know, right? Gah! For those who have them and like them… there’s Kid Fest, a free day of workshops, crafts, food, music and more. Kid Fest is Saturday 12 to 3:30 in the Audubon Park Garden District.

My Mom loves Harry Potter and if she could, she would go to the Harry Potter Witches and Wizards Market of Orlando. There she would find a day of wizard duels, fantastic beasts, and one of a kind vendors. The fun takes place Saturday 11 to 7 at Hourglass Brewing in Longwood.

And finally, sometimes college students are talented. See if this is true during a performance of the old musical Sweet Charity, anytime this weekend at Rollins College. According to them, they’re doing the Fosse choreography.