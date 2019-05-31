Spotlight: Culture Pop, Silver Spurs Rodeo, Eatonville Craft & Culture Market, Orchids, and Florida Highwaymen

Printmaking activities for all ages, live performances, a makers market, pop up exhibition, and the unveiling of the new telephone museum can all be found at Culture Pop – A Celebration of Printmaking Saturday 1 to 10 at Art & History Museums – Maitland

Enjoy watching bull riding, bareback bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling and more tonight and Saturday starting at 7:30 at the 75th Annual Silver Spurs Rodeo at Osceola Heritage Park. For tickets and details go to silverspursrodeo.com.

Enjoy crafts, makers, music and food at the Eatonville Craft & Culture Market Sunday 1 to 5 at the Eatonville Cultural and Heritage Foundation.

Orchids, growers, people speaking about orchids, and an orchid hunt take place at the 63rd annual Orchid Hunt Show and Sale by the Central Florida Orchid Society Saturday and Sunday at the National Guard Armory.

A group of 26 African American locals found success as artists in the segregated south in the 1950s. Meet a group of these remarkable artists and hear their stories during the Florida Highwaymen Meet and Greet Saturday 10 to 4 at the Orange County Regional History Center.