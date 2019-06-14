Spotlight: Contemporary Dance Choreography Festival Is An Orlando First

This weekend, Orlando will see its first ever Contemporary Dance Choreography Festival – or “CDCFest” for short.

CDCFest founder McClaine Tillerson, a choreographer in her own right, has brought in local, national, and international choreographers – both emerging and established – to showcase their works.

Tillerson tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that her goal is to continue to grow the dance community in Orlando’s dynamic and expanding arts scene…and to give dance a space to speak in its unique way about social issues, current events, and deep emotions.

Find more information about CDCFest at the festival website.