Commentaries


Spotlight: Contemporary Dance Choreography Festival Is An Orlando First

by (WMFE)
CDCFest Photo Credit: Leslie Caulfield

This weekend, Orlando will see its first ever Contemporary Dance Choreography Festival – or “CDCFest” for short.

CDCFest founder McClaine Tillerson, a choreographer in her own right, has brought in local, national, and international choreographers – both emerging and established – to showcase their works.

Tillerson tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that her goal is to continue to grow the dance community in Orlando’s dynamic and expanding arts scene…and to give dance a space to speak in its unique way about social issues, current events, and deep emotions.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information about CDCFest at the festival website.


Nicole Darden Creston

About Nicole Darden Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from ... Read Full Bio »

