Commentaries


Spotlight: Community Chalk Art Festival Celebrates Diversity

by (WMFE)
Community Chalk Art Festival logo courtesy of Gateway Arts Orlando's Facebook page

Orlando’s Gateway District encompasses a stretch of Semoran Boulevard north of the Orlando International Airport. The area itself is not new – in fact, it has plenty of history – but within its 12,000 or so homes and hundreds of businesses, a nascent neighborhood is taking shape.

The community is coalescing around a multicultural identity that will express itself in a collective arts event for the first time on Saturday, says Gateway Arts Orlando Chair Susan Wilcox.

Wilcox tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston about the area’s first Community Chalk Art Festival and its theme, “Faces and Places of the World.”

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Details on the Community Chalk Art Festival are available on the Gateway Orlando Arts website.

Find more information about the neighborhood on the Gateway Orlando District website.


Nicole Darden-Creston

About Nicole Darden-Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

