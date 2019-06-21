 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Comedy Festival, Black Cow Jumps, Fun Spot, and Tap Dance Festival

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

The Orlando Comedy Festival is a 2-day festival featuring  improv and sketch comedy tonight and tomorrow at the Hilton Garden Inn at SeaWorld. The full line up of shows and workshops can be found at Orlandocomedyfestival.com. Yes and…

Black Cow Jumps—Orlando’s Experimental Theatre Project—was formed to push the boundaries of theatrical structure and was created by Banks Helfrich, described as a Theatrical philosopher. The performance is described as exciting, insightful and most important, it’s free. Black Cow Jumps is Saturday at 7 at the Kerouac House.

Enjoy a day of fun obstacle courses and challenges throughout Fun Spot America. End the course with a live high energy foam concert with DJ’s and more. I have a friend named James who went to a foam party in the 90s, slipped on the wet soapy dance floor, and broke his jaw. Family Foam Run is Saturday at 9 at Fun Spot America.

Oh my god this town has a tap dancing festival. Can I say that I used to have to tap dance for a living and it’s so hard, so grueling – I both admire and question the sanity of those who enjoy it. The Orlando tap festival is Saturday and Sunday at the Marshall Ellis Theatre. For info go to orlandotapfestival.com


