Spotlight: Comedy Festival, Black Cow Jumps, Fun Spot, and Tap Dance Festival

The Orlando Comedy Festival is a 2-day festival featuring improv and sketch comedy tonight and tomorrow at the Hilton Garden Inn at SeaWorld. The full line up of shows and workshops can be found at Orlandocomedyfestival.com. Yes and…

Black Cow Jumps—Orlando’s Experimental Theatre Project—was formed to push the boundaries of theatrical structure and was created by Banks Helfrich, described as a Theatrical philosopher. The performance is described as exciting, insightful and most important, it’s free. Black Cow Jumps is Saturday at 7 at the Kerouac House.

Enjoy a day of fun obstacle courses and challenges throughout Fun Spot America. End the course with a live high energy foam concert with DJ’s and more. I have a friend named James who went to a foam party in the 90s, slipped on the wet soapy dance floor, and broke his jaw. Family Foam Run is Saturday at 9 at Fun Spot America.

Oh my god this town has a tap dancing festival. Can I say that I used to have to tap dance for a living and it’s so hard, so grueling – I both admire and question the sanity of those who enjoy it. The Orlando tap festival is Saturday and Sunday at the Marshall Ellis Theatre. For info go to orlandotapfestival.com