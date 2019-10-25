Spotlight: CFL Veg Fest, Chills 50, Jazz in the Garden, and Calle Orange Fest

Enjoy healthy living and eco-friendly exhibitors, speakers, and presentations; non-profits; fun and games for kids; dog and cat adoptions; restaurant booths; food preparation demonstrations, live music, entertainment and more at the Central Florida Veg Fest Saturday 10-6 at Orlando Festival Park. For details go to CFVegFest.org.

Buy a wristband at Wally’s Bar between 7:30pm and 11pm and enjoy specials at a bunch of Mills50 District bars, restaurants and businesses all night long during the “Chills50 Pub Crawl and Costume Contest” Saturday at 7:30 in the Mills50 District. For details go to mills50.org.

Enjoy an afternoon of electric Jazz music, tasty food, craft cocktails, and shopping, all in a beautiful, serene setting benefitting Mead Botanical Garden during Bobby Koelble Presents Jazz in the Garden Sunday 12 to 4 at Mead Botanical Garden.

Enjoy 3 action packed stages with over 40 Latin musical artists closing down 10 city blocks of Downtown Orlando. Vendors line the streets with everything from hot dogs to pinchos. Spectators plan their day so that they can visit all the vendors and sponsors. It’s all part of Calle Orange Festival taking place Sunday 11 to 8 in downtown Orlando.