Spotlight: CFL Soul Food Fest, CFL Zoo, Food & Drink Fest, and Barktoberfest

Enjoy live music from 4 DJs and 3 bands, be in or watch a cooking competition, and eat from over 20 local food trucks at the Central Florida Soul Food Festival Saturday 4 to 9 at Eagle Nest Park.

Enjoy a nighttime, flashlight adventure in the woods with a tour guide during which you’ll get to see zoo animals like you’ve never seen them before – in the dark with a flashlight! – During Night Hike at the Zoo Saturday 7:30 to 10 at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford.

Enjoy authentic traditional fare from countries all over the world, live music, entertainment, eating contests, prizes, and a ride on the Orlando Eye at The International Food & Drink Festival Orlando Sunday 11 to 10 at ICON Park on I-Drive.

Adopt a four-legged friend, get your pet microchipped for free, and enjoy delicious food trucks, vendors, raffles, and more at Barktoberfest park-wide dog celebration Saturday starting at 10 at Lake Eola Park.