Spotlight: Cat Tattoos, Oddities & Vintage Markets, Pop-up Arcade and Movie Nights

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

If you’ve ever wanted a tattoo of a cat on yourself and you like Orange County Animal Services, then this event is for you. Get a cat tattoo for the cost of ten to 20 grande skinny hot vanilla lattes. All the proceeds go to the Orange County Animal Services! They’ll be on-site with 20 vetted, microchipped, spayed & neutered adoptable kittens! Get a tattoo or get a kitten Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Golden Tarot Ink Club tattoo shop in Winter Park.

A collection of oddities vendors comes together for a day of taxidermy, morbid antiques, esoterica, dead things, and tacos and beer at the Orlando Oddities and Curiosities Market Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hourglass Brewery in Longwood.

Orlando’s largest gay bar will turn into a video game arcade when Parliament House fills itself with tons of retro video games Saturday starting at 8 p.m. That’s a lot of video games y’all!

An outdoor poolside screening of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be showing and splashing Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Altamonte Springs Recreation.

Enjoy vintage vendors, food trucks and drinks at Vintage Summer Market Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Abbey in downtown Orlando.

And finally, a sing-along screening of the movie musical The Greatest Showman, loosely based on the life of PT Barnum, with special guest host Michael Wanzie — Orlando’s greatest showman if ya ask me  — is happening Saturday at 8 p.m. also at The Abbey in downtown Orlando. I swear they’re not paying us. I swear! I swear. I… swear?


