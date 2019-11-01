Spotlight: Cat Cafe, Fur Ball, Yellow Ribbon Project, and Caribbean Fest

This weekend is the grand opening of the cat cafe in downtown Orlando called The Kitty Beautiful. They’ll have cat movie nights, yoga classes with cats walking all around, and regular cuddling hours where you make a reservation, come in and cuddle with the cats for an hour. All the cats are adoptable as well. For details and info go to thekittybeautiful.as.me.

And speaking of cats, the most furry charity gala of the year is this weekend featuring a night of adoptable puppies and kittens in their cuddle lounge, live entertainment, auction items and the return of the Stanley Steamer After Party during Fur Ball 2019, Saturday 6 to 11 at the Four Seasons Resort.

Ever fiberbombed a tree before? The first step is learning the macramé knot. Macramé Momma will teach you the macramé knot, and once you know that, you can fiber bomb tree after tree as part of a community project bringing awareness to veteran’s issues called the Yellow Ribbon Project. The event is free to participate and you can show up anytime to fiberbomb Saturday 11 to 4 at Orlando Museum of Art.

And finally, enjoy live musical performances, authentic Caribbean cuisine, kid’s zone and a great family oriented day during The Orlando Jerk and Caribbean Culture Festival Sunday 3 to 10 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.