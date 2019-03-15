Spotlight: Caribbean, Water Lantern, Art, and Celtic Festivals and Golden Gals Live!

Enjoy live Caribbean music, Caribbean food, and a wonderful island vibe during the Orlando Caribbean Festival Saturday. The fair opens at noon and the festival runs 3 to 11 at the Orlando Amphitheatre.

Witness the magic of lanterns as they light up a lake and pay admission for it! The Orlando Water Lantern Festival comes to Orlando Saturday at 5 at Orlando Watersports Complex. For details go to waterlanternfestival.com.

The largest Celtic Festival in all of Central Florida features three days of live Celtic music, Irish dancers, local vendors, food and beer! The 4th Annual Crooked Can Celtic Festival is all weekend long at Crooked Can Brewery in downtown Winter Garden.

Enjoy winding through narrow lanes in between rows and rows of artists from all over the country during the annual Winter Park Art Festival. The fun takes place in downtown Winter Park, so make sure you pop into some of the lovely shops and restaurants along your way. Parking is, to put it extremely politely, hell… so either ride your bike or walk. The Winter Park Sidewalk Arts Festival is all weekend in downtown Winter Park.

And finally, relive your favorite episodes of the Golden Girls as four drag queens act them out and probably add their own twists and turns live onstage during The Golden Gals Live! The show takes place tonight and Saturday at the Parliament House in downtown Orlando.