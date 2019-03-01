Spotlight: Broadway Icon Chita Rivera Brings Stories, Songs To Garden Theatre

Chita Rivera is a Broadway icon. You may know her best as the original “Anita” from “West Side Story,” or from her roles in “Chicago,” “Sweet Charity,” and many others.

The two-time Tony winner is coming to Central Florida on March 9th. About a month after she performed to sold-out houses in London with a full orchestra and choir behind her, she’ll appear at the Garden Theatre’s annual “Encore” gala for a more intimate evening of personal stories and legendary songs, accompanied by a single piano.

During an evening like that, expect to be charmed by Ms. Rivera – “Please, by all means, call me Chita,” she told Nicole Darden Creston at the start of their chat – and expect to laugh. A lot.

Above all, expect her to be as passionate about her art in an intimate setting…as is she is in the biggest houses on Broadway.

Find more information on Encore 2019: An Evening With Chita Rivera at the Garden Theatre’s website.