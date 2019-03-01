 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Commentaries


Spotlight: Broadway Icon Chita Rivera Brings Stories, Songs To Garden Theatre

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Chita Rivera comes to Winter Garden's Garden Theatre March 9toooo. Photo: Laura Marie Duncan

Chita Rivera comes to Winter Garden's Garden Theatre March 9th. Photo: Laura Marie Duncan

Chita Rivera is a Broadway icon. You may know her best as the original “Anita” from “West Side Story,” or from her roles in “Chicago,” “Sweet Charity,” and many others.

The two-time Tony winner is coming to Central Florida on March 9th. About a month after she performed to sold-out houses in London with a full orchestra and choir behind her, she’ll appear at the Garden Theatre’s annual “Encore” gala for a more intimate evening of personal stories and legendary songs, accompanied by a single piano.

During an evening like that, expect to be charmed by Ms. Rivera – “Please, by all means, call me Chita,” she told Nicole Darden Creston at the start of their chat – and expect to laugh. A lot.

Above all, expect her to be as passionate about her art in an intimate setting…as is she is in the biggest houses on Broadway.

Click the Play Audio button to hear the conversation.

Find more information on Encore 2019: An Evening With Chita Rivera at the Garden Theatre’s website.


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden-Creston

About Nicole Darden-Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

TOP