 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


SPOTLIGHT: “BONNIE & CLYDE” AT THE DR. PHILLIPS CENTER

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Director Lena Feliciano and actors Cara Langston and Patrick Plucinsky who play Bonnie and Clyde. Photo: Matthew Peddie

Celebration Theatre Company puts on the Tony-nominated musical “Bonnie and Clyde” this weekend.

It follows the real-life story of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow who became folk legends after leaving their small towns in West Texas.

The two led police officers and eventually the FBI on a cross-country chase as they robbed banks, gas stations, and grocery stores and killed and kidnapped anyone who got in their way.

The musical by Frank Wildhorn of “Jekyll & Hyde,” “Civil War,” and “Dracula” fame was nominated for two Tony awards in 2012.

The show is playing at the Dr. Phillips Center. Click on the link for ticket information.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan. She trained in public radio at WDET’s Detroit newsroom, and is really excited ... Read Full Bio »

TOP