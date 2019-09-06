SPOTLIGHT: “BONNIE & CLYDE” AT THE DR. PHILLIPS CENTER
Celebration Theatre Company puts on the Tony-nominated musical “Bonnie and Clyde” this weekend.
It follows the real-life story of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow who became folk legends after leaving their small towns in West Texas.
The two led police officers and eventually the FBI on a cross-country chase as they robbed banks, gas stations, and grocery stores and killed and kidnapped anyone who got in their way.
The musical by Frank Wildhorn of “Jekyll & Hyde,” “Civil War,” and “Dracula” fame was nominated for two Tony awards in 2012.
The show is playing at the Dr. Phillips Center. Click on the link for ticket information.
Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter
Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.SUBSCRIBE
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity