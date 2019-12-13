 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Barefoot Spa’s Art Show Aims To Make You Smile

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Heather Drucker co-owns Barefoot Spa with her husband Harris (not pictured). Art adorns the wall of the spa. Image courtesy of Barefoot Spa's Facebook page.

There’s a reception this weekend for an art show called “Art That Makes Me Smile” at The Barefoot Spa in Orlando.

It may seem unusual for a spa to function as an art gallery, too, but husband and wife co-owners and licensed massage therapists Harris and Heather Drucker say they’ve displayed art since they opened the spa together nearly a decade ago.

The Druckers tell 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the marriage of art and relaxation is a perfect one for folks who find themselves stressed out – in this case, by the holiday bustle.

Heather Drucker begins the conversation.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find out more about the “Art That Makes Me Smile” show on the Facebook event page.


Nicole Darden Creston

About Nicole Darden Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from ... Read Full Bio »

