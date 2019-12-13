Spotlight: Barefoot Spa’s Art Show Aims To Make You Smile

There’s a reception this weekend for an art show called “Art That Makes Me Smile” at The Barefoot Spa in Orlando.

It may seem unusual for a spa to function as an art gallery, too, but husband and wife co-owners and licensed massage therapists Harris and Heather Drucker say they’ve displayed art since they opened the spa together nearly a decade ago.

The Druckers tell 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the marriage of art and relaxation is a perfect one for folks who find themselves stressed out – in this case, by the holiday bustle.

Heather Drucker begins the conversation.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find out more about the “Art That Makes Me Smile” show on the Facebook event page.