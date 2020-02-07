Spotlight: Author Talk with Jim Clark, Dragon Parade, and Paws in the Park

U.S. Presidents have played a major role in shaping Florida, whether waging wars, protecting the environment, seeking votes, or just drawing media attention to the state’s attractions. Regular visitors have included Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, Franklin Roosevelt, Richard Nixon, and John F. Kennedy. Harry Truman had a house in Key West called the Little White House. Warren G. Harding played golf with an elephant as a caddie, and Chester Arthur went fishing in Orlando. Join Jim Clark of the University of Central Florida history faculty and author of a book called “Presidents in Florida” for an informative and entertaining review of the Sunshine State’s presidential past… The talk takes place Sunday at 2 at the Orange County Regional History Center in downtown Orlando.

The 9th annual Dragon Parade, celebrating the Year of the Rat, acknowledges the ever increasing number of Asian businesses in Mills 50 District and Central Florida and recognizes the unity of immigrants from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Korea and other Asian countries who live and work here. The parade will feature the traditional Lion Dance & Dragon Dance, Taiko drummers, the Asian American Chamber of Commerce, Russian Ballet Orlando, A Magi Temple Belly Dance School, Dueling Dragons and more. The 9th annual Dragon Parade will take place Sunday starting at 11 proceeding on Thornton Avenue from Lake Highland Drive to Colonial Drive in the Mills50 District.

And finally enjoy day of doggy fun including dog games, a costume contest, shopping, a beer garden, adoptable pets and more during Paws in the Park Saturday 10 to 4 in Lake Eola Park.