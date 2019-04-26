 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Apopka Art Fest, Macramé, Folk & Urban Art Fest, and Pagans in the Park

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

Juried art and crafts, award winning artists, plant sellers, live music, a kid’s zone and more can be enjoyed during the Apopka Art and Foliage Festival taking place Saturday and Sunday at Kit Land Park in Apopka.

Learn how to macramé for free and meet some new friends during the event Tying Love. Macramé Mamma herself, Miss Victoria Walsh, to teach and guide during the event. Attendees will work together to make one huge piece. Meet up for Tying Love Saturday at 11 at Ten10Brewery.

Enjoy art, music, and community during a one day cultural celebration featuring African drumming and storytelling, Cajun and Zydeco music, pottery wheel demonstrations, free children’s mask making and more. The 10th annual Folk & Urban Art Festival is Saturday 10 to 4 at the Hannibal Square Heritage Center in Winter Park.

Once a quarter, polytheistic folks get together for a day of workshops, vendors, community, and a ritual. The event is called Pagans in the Park and it takes place Sunday 10 to 6 at Mead Botanical Gardens.

There’s a two-day Oktoberfest in April that features German food, beer, live music from German bands, and several Schuhplattling performances called Orlando’s Most Authentic German Beer Fest. It takes place tonight and Saturday at the German American Society of Central Florida.

 


