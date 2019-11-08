 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Aladdin, Jazz Fest, Family Concert, and Art Fest

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

Enjoy a drive-in style showing of Disney’s new Aladdin movie, food trucks, and kid’s activities at the Eastwood Movie Night Saturday 5 – 9:30 at Sunrise Elementary.

Immerse yourself in live jazz, rock, and R&B performances from 12 bands on 3 different stages, eat dinner from local food trucks and restaurants, and shop local vendors and more at the College Park Jazz Fest Saturday night 5 to 11 in College Park.

Enjoy a free outdoor family classical music concert and performance of Dr. Seuss’s “The Sneetches” and “Green Eggs & Ham” alongside food trucks, family-friendly activities, and more at the Orlando Philharmonic Outdoor Family Concert Saturday 1:30 to 4 at Seneff Arts Plaza in Downtown Orlando.

Enjoy art from over 130 artists from 20 states, music, food, and family-friendly entertainment at the Maitland Rotary Art Festival Saturday 10 – 9 and Sunday 10 – 4 at Lake Lily Park.

Bring out the whole family to enjoy a festive evening of entertainment featuring a live band, scarecrow stilt walkers, acrobatic performances, food trucks, a beer garden, and a large kid’s zone at the Lake Nona Town Harvest Saturday 4 to 8 at Crescent Park in Laureate Park.


