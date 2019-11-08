Spotlight: Aladdin, Jazz Fest, Family Concert, and Art Fest

Enjoy a drive-in style showing of Disney’s new Aladdin movie, food trucks, and kid’s activities at the Eastwood Movie Night Saturday 5 – 9:30 at Sunrise Elementary.

Immerse yourself in live jazz, rock, and R&B performances from 12 bands on 3 different stages, eat dinner from local food trucks and restaurants, and shop local vendors and more at the College Park Jazz Fest Saturday night 5 to 11 in College Park.

Enjoy a free outdoor family classical music concert and performance of Dr. Seuss’s “The Sneetches” and “Green Eggs & Ham” alongside food trucks, family-friendly activities, and more at the Orlando Philharmonic Outdoor Family Concert Saturday 1:30 to 4 at Seneff Arts Plaza in Downtown Orlando.

Enjoy art from over 130 artists from 20 states, music, food, and family-friendly entertainment at the Maitland Rotary Art Festival Saturday 10 – 9 and Sunday 10 – 4 at Lake Lily Park.

Bring out the whole family to enjoy a festive evening of entertainment featuring a live band, scarecrow stilt walkers, acrobatic performances, food trucks, a beer garden, and a large kid’s zone at the Lake Nona Town Harvest Saturday 4 to 8 at Crescent Park in Laureate Park.