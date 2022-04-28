 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Split Oak supporters consider legal options after toll road gains key approval

by (WMFE)

Photo by Amy Green


Supporters of central Florida’s Split Oak Forest are not giving up their opposition to plans for a toll road through the protected woodland. 

The toll road got a big boost last week with a key approval from the Florida Communities Trust. The road next goes back before the Orange and Osceola county commissions. 

The forest has been protected since the 1990s and is home to imperiled species like the gopher tortoise. Valerie Anderson of Friends of Split Oak says the group is considering legal options.  

“If it can happen to Split Oak, it can happen to other places. This is a weakening of conservation protections for land around the state.” 

By a margin of 86%, Orange County voters in 2020 approved a charter amendment aimed at further protecting the forest. The road would connect State Road 417 with the Osceola Parkway. 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

