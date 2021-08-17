 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Spirit Airlines Says Canceled Flights Cost Them $50M

by (WMFE)

Spirit flight (photo by: Alan Wilson/Flickr)


Spirit Airlines is putting numbers on a damaging stretch of flight cancellations this summer. 

Spirit said Monday that it canceled more than 2,800 flights from July 30 to August 9, costing the airline $50 million in lost revenue. Orlando International Airport officials said Spirit canceled more than 280 flights there.

Spirit said the meltdown, along with a surge in COVID-19 cases, is causing more last-minute cancellations and softer bookings. As a result, Spirit plans to reduce its schedule for the rest of the third quarter, which ends September 30. 

Spirit blames the high number of canceled flights on bad weather, airport staffing shortages, and crews being stranded far from their assigned flights.

This story was done with contribution from the Associated Press. 


