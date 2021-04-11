 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Speed Dating Through Spring’s New Music

by Alt.Latino (NPR)

Mon Laferte's new album is called SEIS. Mayra Ortiz/Courtesy of the artist

Spring has finally arrived, at least here at the satellite offices of Alt.Latino World Headquarters near Washington, D.C. Whether spring has sprung where you are, we want to bring the season to you the only way we know how to celebrate change: new music.

We’ve got so many exciting new sounds in store for you that we’re making this spring extravaganza another speed dating episode: just enough info about songs so you can seek them out, but not a lot of talking.

We truly run the gamut, featuring new releases from Mon LaferteJuanesCuco and a few new artists to watch. All the music you need to know about in the new season — and to groove to outdoors — are all right here.

If you like what you hear, find all of these artists and more on the Alt.Latino playlist, available on Apple Music and Spotify.

Baiuca, “Veleno”

Marissa Mur, “Aquí Me Tienes “

Jazz Botânico, ” Do Guarani Ao Guaraná”

Juanes, “El Amor Después Del Amor”

Girl Ultra, “Rosas”

Cuco, “Paradise”

Mon Laferte, “Se Me Va A Quemar El Corazón”

Chucky73, “Ranchero”


