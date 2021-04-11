Speed Dating Through Spring’s New Music

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Spring has finally arrived, at least here at the satellite offices of Alt.Latino World Headquarters near Washington, D.C. Whether spring has sprung where you are, we want to bring the season to you the only way we know how to celebrate change: new music.

We’ve got so many exciting new sounds in store for you that we’re making this spring extravaganza another speed dating episode: just enough info about songs so you can seek them out, but not a lot of talking.

We truly run the gamut, featuring new releases from Mon Laferte, Juanes, Cuco and a few new artists to watch. All the music you need to know about in the new season — and to groove to outdoors — are all right here.

If you like what you hear, find all of these artists and more on the Alt.Latino playlist, available on Apple Music and Spotify.

Baiuca, “Veleno”

Marissa Mur, “Aquí Me Tienes “

Jazz Botânico, ” Do Guarani Ao Guaraná”

Juanes, “El Amor Después Del Amor”

Girl Ultra, “Rosas”

Cuco, “Paradise”

Mon Laferte, “Se Me Va A Quemar El Corazón”

Chucky73, “Ranchero”