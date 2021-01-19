Special state capitol lighting will honor COVID-19 victims

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Capitol will be illuminated amber as part of the Biden-Harris inauguration’s national moment of unity and remembrance for the more than 397,000 American lives lost to COVID-19. Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried requested the capitol lighting, set for Tuesday. Fried is the only state-wide elected Democrat in Florida. The release says state capitols and town halls across the nation are set to illuminate on Tuesday alongside the  first-ever lighting display around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Poll in Washington. More than 24,136 Floridians have died from COVID-19 since the coronavirus began in March.


