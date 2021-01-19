Special state capitol lighting will honor COVID-19 victims

Photo: David Tomaseti
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Capitol will be illuminated amber as part of the Biden-Harris inauguration’s national moment of unity and remembrance for the more than 397,000 American lives lost to COVID-19. Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried requested the capitol lighting, set for Tuesday. Fried is the only state-wide elected Democrat in Florida. The release says state capitols and town halls across the nation are set to illuminate on Tuesday alongside the first-ever lighting display around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Poll in Washington. More than 24,136 Floridians have died from COVID-19 since the coronavirus began in March.
