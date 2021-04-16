 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


SpaceX’s next crew arrives in Florida for Earth Day launch

by The Associated Press (AP)

SpaceX Crew 2 astronauts, from left, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide greet members of the media after they arrived at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 16, 2021. The launch to the International Space Station is targeted for April 22. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s most international crew of astronauts yet has arrived at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

The two Americans, one French and one Japanese are scheduled to blast off for the International Space Station next Thursday, which is Earth Day.

Officials said Friday that’s a coincidence and a reminder of NASA’s core mission of studying the home planet.

This will be SpaceX’s third launch of astronauts in less than a year, but the first to use a recycled Falcon rocket and Dragon capsule.

Spacecraft commander Shane Kimbrough says until SpaceX gets several years of astronaut operations under its belt, all of these should be considered test flights.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP