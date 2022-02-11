 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space


SpaceX’s Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March

by (WMFE)

SpaceX's Starship is mated with its Super Heavy booster at SpaceX's Texas spaceport. Photo: SpaceX


CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s Elon Musk says the first orbital flight of his towering Starship could come in another month or two. While he expects “bumps in the road,” he’s confident Starship will reach orbit by the end of this year.

Musk provided an update of the world’s tallest and most powerful rocket Thursday night at SpaceX’s Texas spaceport. While standing alongside the nearly 400-foot rocket, Musk said he was awaiting final approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

NASA plans to use Starship to land astronauts on the moon as early as 2025. Musk, meanwhile, hopes to use Starships to create a city on Mars.

Musk says Starship can launch from SpaceX’s Texas spaceport and Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

WMFE’s Brendan Byrne contributed to this report. 


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to ...

