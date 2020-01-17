SpaceX To Test Critical Astronaut Safety System, NASA Warns Of Increased Traffic And Road Closures

SpaceX is set to test a critical safety system Saturday of its spacecraft designed to launch humans to the International Space Station.

The Crew Dragon test capsule will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center. Shortly after liftoff, the uncrewed capsule will activate its launch abort system — engines on the capsule will fire, pushing the capsule away from the bottom portion of the rocket.

The in-flight abort test is one of the final certification tests for SpaceX before launching humans on a mission to the space station. The test will prove the Crew Dragon’s safety systems will work in the unlikely event of an emergency on ascent.

The test was delayed after an explosion last year ahead of a planned flight destroyed the test vehicle. SpaceX said an issue with the abort systems valves was to blame and the company replaced the faulty hardware.

NASA is working with SpaceX, along with Boeing, to ferry Astronauts to the station. The $6 billion program aims to end a nearly decade-long reliance on the Russian space agency Roscosmos for rides to the station after the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011.

SpaceX completed a successful uncrewed mission to the station last year and hopes to launch NASA Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the station soon.

NASA expects additional traffic around the Kennedy Space Center for Saturday’s test and KSC Police will be enforcing restricted access to the space center and Visitor Complex. State Road 3 from the Gate 2 News Media Pass and Identification Building to State Road 405 (NASA Causeway), including Space Commerce Way, will be closed to the general public at 8:30 a.m. Access to Kennedy Space Center, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Exploration Park and Blue Origin will be limited to authorized personnel. The roads will reopen after launch.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be open, but once it hits capacity officials will restrict access to the area.

The 4-hour launch window opens at 8 a.m. and weather remains favorable for the test.