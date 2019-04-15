 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


SpaceX To Launch NASA’s Asteroid-Smashing Mission

by (WMFE)

Schematic of the DART mission shows the impact on the moonlet of asteroid (65803) Didymos. Post-impact observations from Earth-based optical telescopes and planetary radar would, in turn, measure the change in the moonlet’s orbit about the parent body. Photo: NASA

NASA is testing a new way to defend Earth from asteroid strikes. The agency has awarded SpaceX a contract as part of a plan to knock an asteroid off course.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, is a spacecraft designed to determine whether an asteroid can be redirected with a high-speed collision.

SpaceX will launch the spacecraft toward an asteroid named Didymos about 4 million miles from Earth. It then will ram into the asteroid’s small moon at about 13,000 miles per hour.

Scientists will observe the impact with telescopes and measure the change in the moonlet’s orbit around the astroid. They hope to move it by just a fraction of a percent off its path, which is enough to deflect any future asteroids off course. Didymos poses no threat to Earth.

SpaceX will launch the eight-foot-tall spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. NASA is paying $69 million for the launch.

The mission will blast off in June 2021 and will smash into the asteroid’s moon around October 2022.


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP