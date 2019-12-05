 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


SpaceX Successfully Launches Supplies To International Space Station

by (WMFE)

SpaceX CRS-19 mission launched supplies to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral. Photo: Elizabeth Gondar, WMFE

Around 5,700 pounds of supplies are on the way to the International Space Station after launching from Cape Canaveral Thursday. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched a cargo capsule packed with supplies and science experiments to the station.

On board — a fleet of mice for a muscle degeneration experiment, a new A.I. robot to help the station crew along with supplies to support more than 50 experiments at the station.

The capsule, which has already flown to the station twice, will arrive Sunday. It will spend about a month docked to the orbiting lab before returning to Earth.

SpaceX successfully landed the first stage of the rocket on a drone ship in the Atlantic, off the coast of Jacksonville. SpaceX lands and recycles the boosters to lower the cost of launches.

The launch was delayed one day due to upper-level winds at the launch site and rough seas at SpaceX’s drone ship landing site. 

NASA pays private companies like SpaceX to launch supplies to the station. It’s the private company’s 19th mission under the contract.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP